Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Down -4.35% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.30?

In last trading session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.59 trading at -$0.29 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $324.56M. That closing price of RYTM’s stock is at a discount of -437.78% from its 52-week high price of $35.44 and is indicating a premium of 0.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 368.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days RYTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $6.59 price level, adding 15.3% to its value on the day. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.35% in past 5-day. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) showed a performance of -31.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -658.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.75% for stock’s current value.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.61% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.10%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders