Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Has Already Recovered 1.44%, But Another -207.25% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.08 trading at $0.4 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of REGI’s stock is at a discount of -207.25% from its 52-week high price of $117.00 and is indicating a premium of 1.44% from its 52-week low price of $37.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 712.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days REGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $38.08 price level, adding 7.77% to its value on the day. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.28% in past 5-day. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) showed a performance of -15.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.69 million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Renewable Energy Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.17% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.90% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $808.67 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $730.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $540.46 million and $535.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49.60% while estimating it to be 36.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -68.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.29%.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.61% institutions for Renewable Energy Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at REGI for having 8.94 million shares of worth $448.97 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $271.55 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 million shares of worth $216.5 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $89.07 million in the company or a holder of 3.53% of company’s stock.