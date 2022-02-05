ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Jumped 6.33% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.21 trading at $0.21 or 4.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.94M. That closing price of SOL’s stock is at a discount of -406.33% from its 52-week high price of $26.38 and is indicating a premium of 10.75% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReneSola Ltd (SOL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.20%, in the last five days SOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.21 price level, adding 5.79% to its value on the day. ReneSola Ltd’s shares saw a change of -12.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) showed a performance of -15.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -187.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -91.94% for stock’s current value.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReneSola Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.67% while that of industry is -7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.42 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $16.81 million and $22.77 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.20% while estimating it to be 2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 125.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.29% institutions for ReneSola Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Shah Capital Management is the top institutional holder at SOL for having 11.6 million shares of worth $69.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 7.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.96 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.86 million shares of worth $26.65 million or 5.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.25 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.43 million in the company or a holder of 4.66% of company’s stock.