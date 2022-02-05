Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Rises 50.30% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $13.35?

In last trading session, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.35 trading at $0.28 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of RADI’s stock is at a discount of -40.75% from its 52-week high price of $18.79 and is indicating a premium of 20.45% from its 52-week low price of $10.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 979.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days RADI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $13.35 price level, adding 5.05% to its value on the day. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.53% in past 5-day. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) showed a performance of -13.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.3% for stock’s current value.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 10.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.53 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $20.13 million and $22.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.70% while estimating it to be 43.60% for the next quarter.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.29% institutions for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at RADI for having 10.93 million shares of worth $178.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, which was holding about 8.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.74 million shares of worth $28.39 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.