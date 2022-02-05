Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Down -0.21% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.08?

In last trading session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.02 trading at $0.9 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.32B. That closing price of PGNY’s stock is at a discount of -79.69% from its 52-week high price of $68.32 and is indicating a premium of 9.39% from its 52-week low price of $34.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 818.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days PGNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $38.02 price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. Progyny Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.21% in past 5-day. Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) showed a performance of -17.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.34 million shares which calculate 7.67 days to cover the short interests.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Progyny Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136.8 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $100.3 million and $122.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.40% while estimating it to be 54.20% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 549.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.30%.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.39% institutions for Progyny Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PGNY for having 10.0 million shares of worth $560.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $436.1 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.03 million shares of worth $281.63 million or 5.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $135.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.