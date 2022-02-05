PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) Has Recovered -23.42% To Date, But An Additional -100.0% Is Possible.

In last trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.22M. That closing price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.42 and is indicating a premium of 23.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 941.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 5.48% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of 14.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.22% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) showed a performance of 10.00% in past 30-days.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PEDEVCO Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 33.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.50% during past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.05% institutions for PEDEVCO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PED for having 0.6 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.