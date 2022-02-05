Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Are Up 10.00 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at -$0.09 or -2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $844.27M. That closing price of OPAD’s stock is at a discount of -477.69% from its 52-week high price of $20.97 and is indicating a premium of 18.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days OPAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $3.63 price level, adding 6.92% to its value on the day. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.00% in past 5-day. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) showed a performance of -40.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -230.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.19% for stock’s current value.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $671.6 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $880.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.00% institutions for Offerpad Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ulysses Management Llc is the top institutional holder at OPAD for having 3.45 million shares of worth $30.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.77 million.