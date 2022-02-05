ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Plunged -8.92% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at $0.05 or 3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.67M. That closing price of OBSV’s stock is at a discount of -288.11% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 5.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ObsEva SA (OBSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.62%, in the last five days OBSV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 12.8% to its value on the day. ObsEva SA’s shares saw a change of -28.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.92% in past 5-day. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) showed a performance of -30.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -948.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -354.55% for stock’s current value.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ObsEva SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.29% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.20% in the current quarter and calculating 17.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 118,194.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $6k and $6k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.00% during past 5 years.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 03 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.09% institutions for ObsEva SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OBSV for having 4.75 million shares of worth $14.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.26 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82227.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.