Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $17.50.

In last trading session, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.60 trading at $0.22 or 2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of MNTK’s stock is at a discount of -39.53% from its 52-week high price of $14.79 and is indicating a premium of 41.98% from its 52-week low price of $6.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49950.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days MNTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $10.60 price level, adding 4.33% to its value on the day. Montauk Renewables Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.89% in past 5-day. Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) showed a performance of 3.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 8.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.53% for stock’s current value.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $24.82 million and $28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.20% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for Montauk Renewables Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MNTK for having 2.52 million shares of worth $28.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, which was holding about 1.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $18.24 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.