Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) At $8.25: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.25 trading at $0.21 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.79B. That closing price of MCG’s stock is at a discount of -80.24% from its 52-week high price of $14.87 and is indicating a premium of 5.45% from its 52-week low price of $7.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days MCG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $8.25 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Membership Collective Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.84% in past 5-day. Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) showed a performance of -23.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -118.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.58% for stock’s current value.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $189.91 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 121.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.94% institutions for Membership Collective Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MCG for having 4.6 million shares of worth $57.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., which was holding about 4.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.14 million.

On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.27 million shares of worth $28.26 million or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.88 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.