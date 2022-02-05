Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Is Currently -120.94% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.78 trading at $0.43 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.81B. That closing price of MAXR’s stock is at a discount of -120.94% from its 52-week high price of $54.75 and is indicating a premium of 7.51% from its 52-week low price of $22.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 884.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days MAXR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $24.78 price level, adding 6.42% to its value on the day. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.47% in past 5-day. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) showed a performance of -16.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -109.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.14% for stock’s current value.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maxar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.49% while that of industry is 32.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $461.07 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $439.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.00% during past 5 years.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.28% institutions for Maxar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MAXR for having 6.31 million shares of worth $178.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.85 million.

On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $56.6 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.