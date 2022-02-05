MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Drops -2.35 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.67 trading at $0.59 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95B. That closing price of MTSI’s stock is at a discount of -36.87% from its 52-week high price of $80.30 and is indicating a premium of 17.03% from its 52-week low price of $48.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days MTSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $58.67 price level, adding 6.87% to its value on the day. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.35% in past 5-day. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) showed a performance of -20.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.29 million shares which calculate 5.71 days to cover the short interests.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.65% while that of industry is 25.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.80% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $159.21 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $163.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 177.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

MTSI Dividends

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.86% institutions for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MTSI for having 4.95 million shares of worth $320.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $291.71 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.39 million shares of worth $89.97 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $88.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.