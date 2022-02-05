Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Plunged -17.68% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.88 trading at -$3.02 or -11.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $603.21M. That closing price of LYLT’s stock is at a discount of -314.36% from its 52-week high price of $98.95 and is indicating a discount of -10.72% from its 52-week low price of $26.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 456.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.78 in the current quarter.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.23%, in the last five days LYLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $23.88 price level, adding 21.86% to its value on the day. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.68% in past 5-day. Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) showed a performance of -25.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $48.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -163.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -101.01% for stock’s current value.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $176.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

LYLT Dividends

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.01% institutions for Loyalty Ventures Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.