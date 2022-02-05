KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Ripped 3.66% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.78 trading at $0.75 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.80B. That closing price of KNBE’s stock is at a discount of -54.21% from its 52-week high price of $36.67 and is indicating a premium of 29.48% from its 52-week low price of $16.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days KNBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $23.78 price level, adding 8.54% to its value on the day. KnowBe4 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.32% in past 5-day. KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) showed a performance of 7.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.13% for stock’s current value.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.1 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.33% institutions for KnowBe4 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at KNBE for having 28.81 million shares of worth $632.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 82.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, which was holding about 16.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 47.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $360.87 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.04 million shares of worth $44.71 million or 5.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.67 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.07 million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.