Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Drops 0.00 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.03M. That closing price of JUPW’s stock is at a discount of -770.59% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 719.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days JUPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 7.24% to its value on the day. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.45% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) showed a performance of 9.68% in past 30-days.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.58% institutions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at JUPW for having 1.99 million shares of worth $2.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.24 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40072.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77739.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.