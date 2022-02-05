JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Up Almost 4.51% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $48.16 trading at $0.94 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67B. That closing price of YYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -209.14% from its 52-week high price of $148.88 and is indicating a premium of 18.79% from its 52-week low price of $39.11. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 848.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOYY Inc. (YY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days YY remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $48.16 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. JOYY Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 6.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.94% in past 5-day. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) showed a performance of 4.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $483.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $363.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $619.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1185.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -654.8% for stockâ€™s current value.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JOYY Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.80% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 228.60% in the current quarter and calculating 160.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $652.43 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $795.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $579.85 million and $636.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 25.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.79%.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.44% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 74.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.63% institutions for JOYY Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at YY for having 4.62 million shares of worth $253.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.49% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 3.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $172.69 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $97.71 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of companyâ€™s stock.