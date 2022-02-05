JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) 25.55% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.43 trading at $0.31 or 2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $479.49M. That closing price of JOAN’s stock is at a discount of -53.11% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 25.55% from its 52-week low price of $8.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 423.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOANN Inc. (JOAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.03 in the current quarter.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days JOAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $11.43 price level, adding 0.26% to its value on the day. JOANN Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.84% in past 5-day. JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) showed a performance of 11.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -109.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.51% for stock’s current value.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $749.89 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $544.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $840.8 million and $574.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.80% while estimating it to be -5.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.15%.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.60% institutions for JOANN Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at JOAN for having 27.83 million shares of worth $310.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 67.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 2.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.4 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.73 million shares of worth $30.4 million or 6.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.