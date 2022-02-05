Is The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -36.74% Off Its High?

In last trading session, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.74 trading at $0.18 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85B. That closing price of BKE’s stock is at a discount of -36.74% from its 52-week high price of $50.24 and is indicating a premium of 13.77% from its 52-week low price of $31.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 730.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days BKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $36.74 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. The Buckle Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.60% in past 5-day. The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) showed a performance of -9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.79 million shares which calculate 7.27 days to cover the short interests.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Buckle Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.95% while that of industry is 30.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.00% in the current quarter and calculating -42.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $344.99 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $289.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.42% institutions for The Buckle Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BKE for having 4.72 million shares of worth $186.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.28 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $82.39 million or 3.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.