Is Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), -56.97% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.08 trading at $1.78 or 9.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $878.40M. That closing price of PERI’s stock is at a discount of -56.97% from its 52-week high price of $33.09 and is indicating a premium of 34.77% from its 52-week low price of $13.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 752.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.22%, in the last five days PERI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $21.08 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Perion Network Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -12.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.00% in past 5-day. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) showed a performance of -3.39% in past 30-days.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Perion Network Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 169.44% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.95 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $118.26 million and $89.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.60% while estimating it to be 26.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.10% during past 5 years.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.88% institutions for Perion Network Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PERI for having 1.65 million shares of worth $28.58 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Private Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.21 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $13.31 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.