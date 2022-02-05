Is Oceaneering International Inc.’s (NYSE:OII) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $14.12?

In last trading session, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.12 trading at $0.3 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of OII’s stock is at a discount of -28.9% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a premium of 36.12% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 813.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days OII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $14.12 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.65% in past 5-day. Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) showed a performance of 17.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.31% for stock’s current value.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oceaneering International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.67% while that of industry is 34.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $467.79 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $472.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $424.26 million and $437.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.30% while estimating it to be 8.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.00% during past 5 years.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.10% institutions for Oceaneering International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OII for having 17.58 million shares of worth $234.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.21 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $91.45 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $79.34 million in the company or a holder of 5.97% of company’s stock.