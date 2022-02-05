Is Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -34.89% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.81 trading at $0.48 or 3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $620.13M. That closing price of KZR’s stock is at a discount of -34.89% from its 52-week high price of $17.28 and is indicating a premium of 64.01% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days KZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $12.81 price level, adding 3.68% to its value on the day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) showed a performance of -11.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.32% for stock’s current value.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 118.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.63% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.40% in the current quarter and calculating -28.00% decrease in the next quarter.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.15% institutions for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at KZR for having 4.53 million shares of worth $39.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, which was holding about 4.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.42 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $10.75 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.