Is California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -6.94% Off Its High?

In last trading session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.12 trading at $0.29 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.50B. That closing price of CRC’s stock is at a discount of -6.94% from its 52-week high price of $47.18 and is indicating a premium of 50.61% from its 52-week low price of $21.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 734.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For California Resources Corporation (CRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.21 in the current quarter.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days CRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $44.12 price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. California Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 3.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.84% in past 5-day. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) showed a performance of 2.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.28 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.33% for stock’s current value.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 202.70% in the current quarter and calculating 937.50% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $556.65 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $558.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.66% institutions for California Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management Llc is the top institutional holder at CRC for having 11.29 million shares of worth $462.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 10.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $426.2 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.06 million shares of worth $187.49 million or 5.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.