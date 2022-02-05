Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Surged 5.59% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $243.49 trading at $1.43 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.19B. That closing price of PODD’s stock is at a discount of -33.4% from its 52-week high price of $324.81 and is indicating a premium of 20.45% from its 52-week low price of $193.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 570.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days PODD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $243.49 price level, adding 5.1% to its value on the day. Insulet Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.59% in past 5-day. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) showed a performance of -4.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $308.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $243.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $357.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.2% for stock’s current value.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Insulet Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $301.24 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $292.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.90% during past 5 years.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.97% institutions for Insulet Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PODD for having 10.26 million shares of worth $2.92 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 7.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.06 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.55 million shares of worth $1.01 billion or 5.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $874.65 million in the company or a holder of 4.46% of company’s stock.