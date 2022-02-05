InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Is 28.66% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at -$0.07 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $647.81M. That closing price of INNV’s stock is at a discount of -460.41% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 28.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.42%, in the last five days INNV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $4.85 price level, adding 13.85% to its value on the day. InnovAge Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.41% in past 5-day. InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) showed a performance of -0.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.53% for stock’s current value.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InnovAge Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 147.06% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $174.25 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $175.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.42% institutions for InnovAge Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INNV for having 1.82 million shares of worth $12.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.23 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $5.46 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.