Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Down Almost -7.27% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at $0.02 or 0.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.75M. That closing price of ICD’s stock is at a discount of -149.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.97 and is indicating a premium of 24.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 163.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.63%, in the last five days ICD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $3.19 price level, adding 8.07% to its value on the day. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.34% in past 5-day. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) showed a performance of -7.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -119.44% for stock’s current value.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.90% in the current quarter and calculating 70.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.67% institutions for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MSD Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ICD for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.39 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75420.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.