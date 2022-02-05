How To Know If TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Is Expensive At $15.08.

In last trading session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $15.08 trading at $1.34 or 9.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14B. That closing price of TDCXâ€™s stock is at a discount of -98.94% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.42% from its 52-week low price of $12.00. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 337.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.75%, in the last five days TDCX remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $15.08 price level, adding 18.04% to its value on the day. TDCX Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -21.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.79% in past 5-day. TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) showed a performance of -4.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 36.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.91% institutions for TDCX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.