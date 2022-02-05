How To Know If Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is Expensive At $217.00.

In last trading session, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $217.00 trading at $19.94 or 10.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.36B. That closing price of PCTY’s stock is at a discount of -44.93% from its 52-week high price of $314.49 and is indicating a premium of 28.91% from its 52-week low price of $154.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 344.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.12%, in the last five days PCTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $217.00 price level, adding 0.57% to its value on the day. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.80% in past 5-day. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) showed a performance of 3.75% in past 30-days.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paylocity Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.17% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.60% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $187.86 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $240.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

PCTY Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.37% institutions for Paylocity Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PCTY for having 7.89 million shares of worth $2.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.35 million shares of worth $1.5 billion or 9.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $304.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.