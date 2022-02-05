Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $14.30.

In last trading session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.05 or 6.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.37M. That closing price of FTFT’s stock is at a discount of -1170.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.80 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.69%, in the last five days FTFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.53% in past 5-day. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) showed a performance of -32.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1582.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1582.35% for stock’s current value.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $18.19 million and $43.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -172.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.91% institutions for Future FinTech Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at FTFT for having 2.76 million shares of worth $5.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.67 million shares of worth $5.59 million or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.