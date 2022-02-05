Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Are Up 8.38 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at $0.2 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.25M. That closing price of FOSL’s stock is at a discount of -77.78% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 21.33% from its 52-week low price of $8.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 955.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days FOSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $11.25 price level, adding 2.09% to its value on the day. Fossil Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.38% in past 5-day. Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) showed a performance of 7.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.86 million shares which calculate 6.54 days to cover the short interests.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $528.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2020. Company posted $539.49 million and $711.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% while estimating it to be -25.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.90%.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.21% institutions for Fossil Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at FOSL for having 7.73 million shares of worth $91.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.04 million shares of worth $47.7 million or 7.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.97 million in the company or a holder of 6.16% of company’s stock.