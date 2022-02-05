FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Dropped -12.38% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.06 trading at -$0.5 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.05B. That closing price of FORM’s stock is at a discount of -30.78% from its 52-week high price of $52.39 and is indicating a premium of 18.4% from its 52-week low price of $32.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 359.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FormFactor Inc. (FORM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days FORM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $40.06 price level, adding 9.12% to its value on the day. FormFactor Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.37% in past 5-day. FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) showed a performance of -6.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.34% for stock’s current value.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FormFactor Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.69% while that of industry is 26.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.80% in the current quarter and calculating 5.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $196.69 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $197.15 million and $183 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% while estimating it to be 6.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 108.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

FORM Dividends

FormFactor Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.22% institutions for FormFactor Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FORM for having 11.45 million shares of worth $427.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $321.56 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.23 million shares of worth $208.07 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $82.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.