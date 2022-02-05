FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) At $20.71: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.71 trading at -$0.33 or -1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.10B. That closing price of FLNG’s stock is at a discount of -26.8% from its 52-week high price of $26.26 and is indicating a premium of 61.37% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 356.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.57%, in the last five days FLNG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $20.71 price level, adding 4.61% to its value on the day. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -11.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.72% in past 5-day. FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.68% institutions for FLEX LNG Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at FLNG for having 2.75 million shares of worth $49.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 2.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.88 million.

On the other hand, DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $4.17 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.