EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) At $6.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.51 trading at -$0.19 or -2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $356.62M. That closing price of EZPW’s stock is at a discount of -35.18% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 26.57% from its 52-week low price of $4.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 415.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days EZPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $6.51 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. EZCORP Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.60% in past 5-day. EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) showed a performance of -9.96% in past 30-days.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EZCORP Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.16% while that of industry is -5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.50% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200.13 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $203.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 112.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

EZPW Dividends

EZCORP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.08% institutions for EZCORP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EZPW for having 8.43 million shares of worth $63.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 3.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.97 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.59 million shares of worth $26.81 million or 6.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.