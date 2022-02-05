Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Is Now 49.59% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.29 or 4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $503.89M. That closing price of EVC’s stock is at a discount of -52.86% from its 52-week high price of $9.34 and is indicating a premium of 49.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 583.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.98%, in the last five days EVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 4.68% to its value on the day. Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares saw a change of -9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.53% in past 5-day. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) showed a performance of -2.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entravision Communications Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.30% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.80% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 118.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $226.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $169.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $171.68 million and $148.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.90% while estimating it to be 13.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.70% during past 5 years.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.64%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.10 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.00%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.29% institutions for Entravision Communications Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. American Century Companies, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVC for having 8.83 million shares of worth $62.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.18 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.11 million shares of worth $50.45 million or 11.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.