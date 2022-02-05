Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Has Fallen -43.59% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.39 trading at $0.52 or 3.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06B. That closing price of ENVX’s stock is at a discount of -156.53% from its 52-week high price of $39.48 and is indicating a premium of 24.3% from its 52-week low price of $11.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.50%, in the last five days ENVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $15.39 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Enovix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -43.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.78% in past 5-day. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) showed a performance of -27.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $750k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.36% institutions for Enovix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ENVX for having 12.73 million shares of worth $240.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 9.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.16 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $37.53 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.