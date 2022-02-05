Does Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Look Expensive At $18.20? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.20 trading at $0.56 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $794.98M. That closing price of NRIX’s stock is at a discount of -162.86% from its 52-week high price of $47.84 and is indicating a premium of 8.41% from its 52-week low price of $16.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 319.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days NRIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $18.20 price level, adding 5.45% to its value on the day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.06% in past 5-day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) showed a performance of -34.41% in past 30-days.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.43% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -35.30% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 99.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.65 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022. Company posted $6.69 million and $7.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 104.10% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.71% institutions for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at NRIX for having 4.72 million shares of worth $141.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.67 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $44.16 million or 3.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.