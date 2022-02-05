CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Is 6.38% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.25?

In last trading session, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.85 trading at $0.4 or 1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11B. That closing price of CVI’s stock is at a discount of -10.31% from its 52-week high price of $23.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.19% from its 52-week low price of $11.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 563.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.96%, in the last five days CVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $20.85 price level, adding 1.79% to its value on the day. CVR Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.38% in past 5-day. CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) showed a performance of 15.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.79 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.66% for stock’s current value.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CVR Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.30% while that of industry is 28.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.90% in the current quarter and calculating 100.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.78 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.10% while estimating it to be 52.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.00% during past 5 years.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.52% institutions for CVR Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at CVI for having 71.2 million shares of worth $1.19 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 70.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.95 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $31.6 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.