Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -23.74% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at $0.08 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $319.97M. That closing price of RAAS’s stock is at a discount of -2910.2% from its 52-week high price of $59.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days RAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 10.91% to its value on the day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -32.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.03% in past 5-day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) showed a performance of -23.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2984.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1524.49% for stock’s current value.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.77% institutions for Cloopen Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at RAAS for having 4.54 million shares of worth $20.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, which was holding about 1.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.41 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 40430.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39869.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.