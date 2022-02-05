Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Climbs 36.20% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.56?

In last trading session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.0 or -1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.46M. That closing price of CBIO’s stock is at a discount of -1248.21% from its 52-week high price of $7.55 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.14%, in the last five days CBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 10.5% to its value on the day. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.85% in past 5-day. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) showed a performance of -36.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.39% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.40% in the current quarter and calculating 39.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -75.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170k for the same. Company posted $2.03 million and $800k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.30% during past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.95% institutions for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CBIO for having 2.71 million shares of worth $11.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $3.4 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.