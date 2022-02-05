Buy, Sell Or Hold Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) At $17.15?

In last trading session, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.15 trading at $0.23 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85B. That closing price of LFG’s stock is at a discount of -28.34% from its 52-week high price of $22.01 and is indicating a premium of 43.91% from its 52-week low price of $9.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days LFG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $17.15 price level, adding 5.72% to its value on the day. Archaea Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.39% in past 5-day. Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) showed a performance of -7.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.31 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.04% institutions for Archaea Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at LFG for having 2.13 million shares of worth $38.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kensico Capital Management Corp, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.1 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $14.97 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.