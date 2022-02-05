Buy, Sell Or Hold AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) At $0.47?

In last trading session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.01 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.41M. That closing price of AIKI’s stock is at a discount of -442.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 10.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days AIKI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 11.12% to its value on the day. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.11% in past 5-day. AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) showed a performance of -20.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AIkido Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.82% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.60% during past 5 years.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.39% institutions for AIkido Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AIKI for having 4.14 million shares of worth $3.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.69 million shares of worth $2.21 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.