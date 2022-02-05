BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Surged 0.58% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.66 trading at $0.08 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of BLFS’s stock is at a discount of -119.34% from its 52-week high price of $60.67 and is indicating a premium of 8.53% from its 52-week low price of $25.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 447.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days BLFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $27.66 price level, adding 11.09% to its value on the day. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.58% in past 5-day. BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) showed a performance of -15.65% in past 30-days.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLife Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -183.30% in the current quarter and calculating -233.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 143.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.12 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $14.73 million and $16.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 138.50% while estimating it to be 119.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 214.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.76% institutions for BioLife Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Casdin Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLFS for having 7.57 million shares of worth $320.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $178.95 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.96 million shares of worth $104.16 million or 4.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.