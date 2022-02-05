Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -11.79% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.01 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.08M. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a discount of -133.8% from its 52-week high price of $1.66 and is indicating a premium of 1.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 530.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days ASM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 8.96% to its value on the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -17.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.71% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) showed a performance of -11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.06% for stock’s current value.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -250.00% while that of industry is -13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.23 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.84% during past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.47% institutions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASM for having 0.92 million shares of worth $0.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 0.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.