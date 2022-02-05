Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Has Recovered 19.16% So Far, But Another -433.88% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.61 trading at -$0.14 or -0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of ATRA’s stock is at a discount of -49.56% from its 52-week high price of $21.85 and is indicating a premium of 19.16% from its 52-week low price of $11.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 884.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.95%, in the last five days ATRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $14.61 price level, adding 7.82% to its value on the day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.68% in past 5-day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) showed a performance of -6.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -433.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.55% for stock’s current value.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.45% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.40% in the current quarter and calculating -23.30% decrease in the next quarter.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.14 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.10% during past 5 years.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.77% institutions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at ATRA for having 8.48 million shares of worth $151.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 8.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $143.48 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $41.34 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.