Analysts Say That Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Is Likely To Make It To $1.25 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at $0.19 or 3.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $934.03M. That closing price of GSM’s stock is at a discount of -115.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 48.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.77%, in the last five days GSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $5.23 price level, adding 4.04% to its value on the day. Ferroglobe PLC’s shares saw a change of -15.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) showed a performance of -9.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.08 to the stock, which implies a fall of -384.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 76.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 82.79% for stock’s current value.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.30% institutions for Ferroglobe PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at GSM for having 10.0 million shares of worth $87.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.89 million.

On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.82 million shares of worth $12.09 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.