Analysts Say That Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Is Likely To Make It To $50.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.13 trading at $0.08 or 1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $822.33M. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -346.59% from its 52-week high price of $22.91 and is indicating a premium of 9.94% from its 52-week low price of $4.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.58%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $5.13 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of -32.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.85% in past 5-day. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of -20.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -874.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -133.92% for stock’s current value.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.48% institutions for Atai Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at ATAI for having 2.53 million shares of worth $37.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.11 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $9.67 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.