Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Jumps 7.99%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.89 trading at $0.51 or 7.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -64.73% from its 52-week high price of $11.35 and is indicating a premium of 8.71% from its 52-week low price of $6.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 684.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.99%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $6.89 price level, adding 6.39% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.85% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of -30.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.68% for stock’s current value.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.34% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 3.06 million shares of worth $30.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kensico Capital Management Corp, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.86 million.

On the other hand, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45628.0 shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6700.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66531.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.