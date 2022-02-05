After A -77.28% Fall This Year Is BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.2 or 7.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.02M. That closing price of BTCM’s stock is at a discount of -1082.43% from its 52-week high price of $35.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.09% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 594.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.25%, in the last five days BTCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. BIT Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of -51.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) showed a performance of -45.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $87.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $87.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2869.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2869.26% for stock’s current value.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.97% institutions for BIT Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at BTCM for having 3.5 million shares of worth $28.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.34 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $4.79 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.85 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.