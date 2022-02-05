After A -41.91% Fall This Year Is Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.80 trading at $0.32 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $841.23M. That closing price of EBIX’s stock is at a discount of -99.75% from its 52-week high price of $55.53 and is indicating a premium of 19.46% from its 52-week low price of $22.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 238.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ebix Inc. (EBIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days EBIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $27.80 price level, adding 10.95% to its value on the day. Ebix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.17% in past 5-day. Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) showed a performance of -7.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 17.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $75.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -169.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -169.78% for stock’s current value.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.30% in the current quarter and calculating -11.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $158.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $222.12 million and $290.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -28.60% while estimating it to be -51.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.30 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.78%.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.61% institutions for Ebix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EBIX for having 3.82 million shares of worth $102.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.87 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.61 million shares of worth $52.69 million or 5.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.