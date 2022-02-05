12-Month Price Target For NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Now Sits At $16.35

In last trading session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at $0.27 or 9.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $159.21M. That closing price of NCNA’s stock is at a discount of -111.04% from its 52-week high price of $6.50 and is indicating a premium of 38.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 305.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NuCana plc (NCNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$19.3 in the current quarter.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.61%, in the last five days NCNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $3.08 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. NuCana plc’s shares saw a change of 29.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.01% in past 5-day. NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) showed a performance of 28.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -430.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.83% for stock’s current value.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NuCana plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.65% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.60% in the current quarter and calculating -10.50% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.20% during past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.26% institutions for NuCana plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NCNA for having 8.0 million shares of worth $20.64 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.44 million.

On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $7.68 million or 5.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.