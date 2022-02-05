12-Month Price Target For Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Now Sits At $15.00

In last trading session, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.08 trading at -$0.05 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $669.01M. That closing price of DSKE’s stock is at a discount of -5.51% from its 52-week high price of $11.69 and is indicating a premium of 53.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 443.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days DSKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $11.08 price level, adding 5.22% to its value on the day. Daseke Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.44% in past 5-day. Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) showed a performance of 10.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.23% for stock’s current value.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Daseke Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.36% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 169.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $378.52 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $335.6 million and $333.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.80% while estimating it to be 13.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

DSKE Dividends

Daseke Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 27 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.79% institutions for Daseke Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DSKE for having 2.92 million shares of worth $26.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $12.93 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.